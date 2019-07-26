Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A media guru and former Head, Corporate Communications, worldwide of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Victor Alewo Adoji, has joined the Kogi State governorship race

In a press statement signed by him and made available to our correspondent, Adoji said he was pushed to contest for the enviable position because of his desire to offer selfless service to the people by wiping the excruciating poverty that is prevalent in the state.

In his words “my political aspiration is driven by sheer passion for service and the need to provide credible and people-oriented leadership which has eluded our state and people since our return to democracy.

“I am not in the race for personal gains, but to offer myself as an instrument for community service. Our goal is to improve the living condition of our people through innovative and programmatic governance.

“I am not unaware of the economic challenges coupled with the prevalent ineptitude in leadership that pervades the state presently, impacting on the good people of the state who are yearning for positive change and transformation. I will evolve a template that will rejuvenate the state.

“My desire and love for a paradigm shift from the present leadership style of been ‘what I say but not what I do’ to that of leadership by example is borne out of the maladministration, misgovernance and misrule that have characterise the APC leadership in Kogi State

In conformity with global best practices, payment of civil servants and political office holder’s salaries and emoluments is not an achievement, but a routine legitimate duty of the state chief executive.

“I have come to provide responsible governance and to serve our fatherland; the fortunes of Kogi State has to witness a complete and holistic transformation from the current stereotype consumer economy to producer’s economy considering the abundance of natural resources in the state in commercial quantity.

“My call on the generality of the people of Kogi State across the three senatorial districts is that, we should all embrace the tenet of democratic governance as against the tyranny, oppression, violence and all manner of chicanery that is currently in vogue in the state.

“The core value of human existence should be upheld in order to usher in a re-engineered socio-political and economic development in Kogi State in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

“The comatose educational sector shall be reinvigorated in such a way that the required infrastructure and man-power shall be provided for our pupils, with payment of full salaries to teachers and local government workers as against the present percentage payment that has pervaded the system for the last four years,” he said.