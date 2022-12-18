From Gyang Bere, Jos

Life line has been offered to over 500 indigent persons in Wubel Village of Chakfem in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State where Victor Bello Foundation, Yahaya Kwande Foundation and Medicliq Healthcare carried out free medical treatment in the community.

Most of the villagers who are battling with life threatening diseases such as malaria, typhoid, hypatities A and B among other diseases which has perished several lives were treated and given free drugs as parts of effort to achieve universal health coverage in Plateau.

It was observed that those who turned out for the two day medical outreach which commenced on Saturday includes women, children and the aged while over 50 volunteer doctors, pharmacists and nurses were on ground to attend to the poor villagers.

Victor Bello who addressed the mammoth crowd in the community explained that it has become a tradition for his Foundation and Yahaya Kwande Foundation to offer free medical treatment to rural communities in December every year.

He said the gesture was parts of their efforts to bring succor and provide accessible health care services to vulnerable persons in Plateau.

“This is the fourth edition of medical outreach that Victor Bello Foundation and Yahaya Kwande Foundation are giving every December to create awareness on personal hygiene; to give self medication and free drugs to indigent persons.

“This year, we are in Wubel Village of Chakfem in Mangu and we are targeting over 500 persons, we have enough medical personnel and drugs to reach the target population. We have about 50 doctors, pharmacists and nurses to attend to the crowd.”

He explained that they are well equipped to treat every kind of disease and that the Foundations have also made provision for referral to bigger health facilities cases that are beyond.

Founder of Yahaya Kwande Foundation and renowned Philanthropist, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande said the gesture is to try and do some gap bridging by providing short term high quality healthcare and health education to the community dwellers and refer those that have Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) or require surgical care that are unable to be treated to an appropriate health facility.

He noted that most people in the rural communities across the country lack access to medical services which informed the free medical outreach every December by the two foundations.

He lamented how women, children and the aged battles with life threatening diseases without medical help in rural communities and called on government and spirited individuals to step in and assist.

Yusuf Kwande said his foundation derives satisfaction in putting smiles on the faces of helpless and hopeless citizens, adding that making vulnerable persons in the society happy will continue to be their priority.