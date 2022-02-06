Egypt reached the AFCON final after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the semi-final to book a spot in the final against Senegal. The Teranga Lions, on the other hand, had to beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach their third ever final.

The match is expected to be a very competitive and tense affair as it pits two of the best teams in the continent against each other and two of the best forwards in the world in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Senegal are aiming to win their first ever AFCON, after reaching the final three times, twice in the last three years while Egypt will hope to win their first trophy since 2010 and their eighth overall.