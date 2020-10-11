Victor Moses had agreed personal terms with the Russian Premier League club, Spartak Moscow.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio and Goal, he will soon fly to Russia for his medical. He is apparently suffering from a hip problem currently that he sustained last season, but that is unlikely to prove to be a hindrance in the transfer.

Moses, who has played in several behind-closed-doors friendlies at Cobham — he even scored the only Chelsea goal in our 1-1 draw with Wimbledon last month — will sign a one-year extension since his current Chelsea contract expires in 2021, and we wouldn’t want to lose him for free next summer. There will reportedly also be a €10million buy-option inserted into the deal.

Spartak are managed by former Schalke boss, Domenico Tedesco, who has implemented his famed three-man backline at Krasno-Belye. His usage of wingbacks should, therefore, suit Moses’ skillset.

Moses spent the first half of last season at Fenerbahce and the second half at Inter Milan, and earned less-than-glowing reviews in both those spells. He will certainly look to do better in his newest adventure.