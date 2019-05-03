Victor Moses is delighted to be back in training for Turkish giant, Fenerbache, after being sidelined for two weeks with a groin injury.

The Crystal Palace academy graduate joined The Yellow Canaries on loan from Chelsea in the winter transfer window after finding it difficult to get into the plans of Italian manager, Maurizio Sarri.

Moses, who got injured in the 1-1 draw against Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on 14, April, expressed his excitement after returning to training. “Great to be back out training with the lads,” he tweeted.

The former Liverpool player is set to make his return when Fenerbahce visit Kasimpasa in a Turkish Super Lig match tomorrow.

Fenerbache, who are 14th on the Super Lig table with 34 points from 30 matches, lost one, drew one in Moses’ absence, and will be hoping his return will help them return to winning ways.