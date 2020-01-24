Emma Jemegah, with reports

Even before penning a formal contract with Inter Milan, former Nigerian international, Victor Moses has integrated himself with the Nerazzurri players.

A photo shared on Twitter by former Manchester United and now Inter super striker, Romelu Lukaku saw the loanee Chelsea, Moses in a round table with hordes of other players of the Milan team eating and dining. The Nigerian was pictured mingling with his soon to be teammates at a hangout with several Nerazzurri players.

In the picture, Moses was seen smiling and Lukaku captioned the picture “My brothers, My boys, My Friends, My teammates.” The Belgian shared the same locker room with Moses back at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, although they spent the most part of their time on loan away from the club.

On Monday, the 29 year-old arrived Milan for his medicals ahead of a proposed loan move for the rest of the season with the option to buy.

Moses had been on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce for a year and made 20 league appearances, scoring five goals as a Winger.

The Nigerian will likely switch positions to a Wing back under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan having excelled in that role at Chelsea under the Italian.

Moses would be a valuable addition to Conte’s bid to help Inter reclaim the Scudetto and end Juventus’ domination of the Serie A.

The 18-time League champions are currently second on the table, four points behind Juventus with 18 games left.