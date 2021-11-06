Spartak Moscow boss Rui Vitória was pleased with the performance of former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses during their Europa League meeting with Leicester City on Thursday night.

The draw against the Foxes meant the Moscovites are faced with a difficult task qualifying for the knockout rounds as they are currently sitting bottom of the Group C standings but are only three points behind table toppers Napoli.

Moses finished off a move he started himself to open the scoring for Spartak as he got his header past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel five minutes after the restart.

The former Nigeria international proved a handful for the Leicester City players and the only blot on a fine display came in the 75th minute when he gave away a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Ademola Lookman but he got a reprieve as Jamie Vardy failed to convert from 12 yards.

On the performance of Moses, Vitória said to UEFA’s official website : “Victor Moses has big quality and plays in these kinds of games with freedom.

“In this game we didn’t have too many opportunities, so we needed to be strong when we attacked.

Victor finished very well.”

Spartak Moscow face Napoli on matchday five after this month’s international break and wrap up group play against Legia Warsaw in December.

