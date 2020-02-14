Newly signed Inter Milan of Italy winger, Victor Moses has dropped a big hint on his international future with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the team he retired from after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Moses announced he would be taking a break from international football after the World Cup in Russia despite appeals from the coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, he stuck to his decision to quit the team.

In his absence, the team qualified and finished in third place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the likes of Samuel Kalu, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon filling the role he would have played for the team.

Following his loan move to Inter Milan from Chelsea after the expiration of his temporary stay with Fenerbahce, the 29-year-old ‎has settled quickly in his new surrounding and bagged an assist for his team in their 4-2 win over AC Milan.

Following his performance, a fan of the Super Eagles posted a comment on his instagram page, urging him to rescind his decision to quit the Nigeria national team, and the winger, who is still contracted to Chelsea, liked the comment.

In the past he had shunned discussion about a return to the Super Eagles and that has made his recent action worthy of attention and it could mean he is interested in a return to the team.