Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses has expressed regrets over Inter Milan’s 3-2 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final at the weekend.

Moses stated this via his verified twitter handle @VictorMoses on Monday.

He wrote: “Devastated to lose the final on Friday. We gave everything but it just wasn’t to be.

“Thank you so much to all of the fans for your amazing support for the team during the season.” Moses starred for 12 minutes after replacing Danilo D’Ambrosio in the energy-sapping encounter in Cologne.

Sevilla remain the undisputed kings of the Europa League, winning the tournament for a sixth time after a dramatic and absorbing 3-2 comeback against Inter Milan in the final behind closed doors.