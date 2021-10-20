Spartak Moscow midfielder Victor Moses has insisted that his former club Chelsea have what it takes to win the English Premier League title in 2021-2022.

Eight matches into the season, the Blues lead the way in the standings with nineteen points accumulated, one more than nearest challengers Liverpool and two ahead of current champions Manchester City.

Belgium star Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea this summer, seven years after leaving, and Moses has acknowledged that his former Inter Milan teammate is one of the best strikers on the planet.

Moses also praised manager Thomas Tuchel, calling the German football tactician a strong coach.

When asked by the official webpage of Spartak Moscow whether Chelsea can win the Premier League this season, Moses answered: “If they continue like this, they have every chance. So far, they’ve only lost one game, and that was against City.

“They have a cool lineup and a strong coach. The three-defender setup is great and in Lukaku, they have one of the best forwards out there”.

In total, Moses made 128 appearances for Chelsea during a nine-year association with the club, scoring 18 goals.

