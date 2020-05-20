Victor Moses and Romelu Lukaku and others Inter Milan players, as well as the coaching and management staff coronavirus test carried out, have returned negative.

The Serie A giant made this known in a statement on its official website on Sunday night.

It said: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that all of the results from Friday’s medical tests on the club’s players, coaching staff, management staff, and the remainder of the team group have returned as negative.”

Inter and other Serie A clubs are allowed to resume group training from Monday, having been permitted to return to team bases for individual sessions on May 4.

The Serie A and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are yet to agree on medical protocols set by the government for the competition’s return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Serie A had been suspended since March 9 due to the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

Serie A clubs had all agreed some days ago to play out the rest of the current season rather than