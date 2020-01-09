Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses is back in England and it has nothing to do with speculation linking him with a return to Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Turkish sports daily Fanatik is reporting that the right winger has decided to continue his treatment in the United Kingdom and has yet to recover.

Moses has not joined the rest of his teammates at Fenerbahce at their training camp as a result of the ailment.

According to the report, the Chelsea loanee is expected to return to Istanbul after one week and will undergo further checks before the doctors decide whether or not he is ready to resume full training.