Europa League holders, Chelsea have received bad news from Fenerbahce on Victor Moses, who is on loan from Stamford Bridge to the Turkey side for the 2019-2020 season.

The former Nigeria international had to make way for Ferdi Kadıoglu in the 77th minute of Fenerbahce’s 5-0 rout of Gazisehir Gaziantep FK on Monday, and it has come to light that it wasn’t a tactical substitution by manager Ersun Yanal.

Fenerbahce released a statement saying a ruptured muscle was detected after the medical examinations that were carried out on Moses. The Yellow Canaries have not disclosed the winger’s possible return date, but such injuries have a minimum recovery period of four weeks. Moses was excellent in Fenerbahce’s 5-0 hammering of Gazisehir Gaziantep FK, scoring and providing an assist in the resounding victory and received Team of the Week recognition from football statistics website Whoscored.

The 28-year-old has made 15 appearances in total in the Super Lig since his arrival in Turkey in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Moses who began his first full season in the Turkish League in style after scoring Fenerbahce’s first goal of the season as they trashed Gazisehir FK 5-0 to move top of the log, has hailed the team’s performance.

“What a win. Unbelievable performance from the boys. On a personal level, great feeling to be on the scoresheet again too,” Moses posted after the match.