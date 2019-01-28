Victor Moses has indicated that he is in line to make his debut for Turkish Super Lig side, Fenerbahce when they take on Yeni Malatyaspor at the Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sükru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi this evening.

It had been more than three months since the former Nigerian international last featured in a competitive match, which was against BATE Borisov in a Europa League game on October 25.

Moses was in the stands, as Fenerbahce was beaten 1-0 by ümraniyespor in a Cup game on Thursday, shortly after he arrived in Istanbul from England.

The right winger trained for the first time with his new teammates on Saturday morning and was looking forward to putting on the Fenerbahce shirt.

Moses posted on social media: ‘’Enjoyed my first training session with @Fenerbahce Focused on Monday ‘’.

The 28-year-old Moses did not score on his debut for Crystal Palace, Wigan Athletic, Chelsea, Stoke City and West Ham but got on the scoresheet in his first appearance for Liverpool back in the 2013-14 season.