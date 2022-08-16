Spartak Moscow press chief, Dmitry Zelenov has revealed that Victor Moses is set to undergo surgery in Germany in the coming days.

The former Chelsea wingback suffered a serious injury during the first half of Spartak Moscow’s 2-0 win against Ural on matchday four in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, August 6.

Moses has been diagnosed with an Achilles tendon injury and faces at least six months on the sidelines, meaning he is not expected to return to action until after the winter break.

The 31-year-old got few days of training under his belt with the Spartak Moscow squad before the season started because he was undecided about returning to Russia.

Moses’s injury absence is a big blow to Spartak Moscow as he was their standout player in the new season, netting two goals in his first three matches before suffering an injury against Ural.

“Moses needs to undergo surgery. Most likely it will be Germany. I think that the operation will be at the beginning of this week,” Zelenov said to Sport Express.