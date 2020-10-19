Spartak Moscow General Director, Shamil Gazizov has revealed that Victor Moses lowered his salary before sealing a transfer to the Russian Premier League club two days before the close of the summer transfer window in the country.

The former Nigeria international has been loaned out to Spartak for the remainder of the season, with the Muscovites having an obligation to buy the versatile wing-back should he play the required amount of games and they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

When asked if there was an obligation to buy Moses, Gazizov told Russian sports daily Sport Express: “If we are in the Champions League, we can buy him.” Probed further, he added: “ We can buy him if he plays a certain number of matches. If we get into the Champions League with him, I think there will be no questions.” The Spartak Moscow chief revealed that Moses has expressed his desire to play for the club and accepted a pay cut to get the deal over the line. “The footballer wants to play for Spartak. This is the most important point. And everything else is particular. He did not come here to earn money,” Gazizov stressed.

When asked if his new number 8 was earning less than he pocketed at Chelsea, Gazizov answered: “Yes, but only slightly.”

Moses has already made his debut for Spartak Moscow, coming off the bench in the 55th minute to help them register a 3-2 win at Bryan Idowu’s Khimki on Saturday evening.