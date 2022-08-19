Former Chelsea star Victor Moses has been ruled out of action for at least six weeks after a successful operation on his former chelse Achilles.

Moses was subbed off in Spartak Moscow’s 2-0 victory against Ural two weeks ago. And it was later confirmed that the 31-year-old injured his Achilles tendon, and would need surgery to fix it.

Spartak Moscow in a tweet via their social media handle have revealed that Moses successfully underwent surgery on his Achilles in Germany, but he would be sidelined for at least six months.

The injury setback comes at a very critical time for the retired Super Eagles star, as this season was supposed to be his second after joining the club permanently last year.

Also, with the Russo-Ukraine war, Moses has been linked with a transfer away from the club. The injury puts paid to such hopes.

Nonetheless, he would look to recover swiftly so that he would get back his best in no time.