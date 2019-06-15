Goodbye 8th Assembly , welcome 9th Assembly. May God bless the incoming lawmakers with the wisdom of Solomon.

I was in the middle of penning this article when someone brought to my attention a write up laced with rage, furry and psychosis titled ‘Demystification of a failed consultant; the story of Clem Aguiyi written by one Chukwuebuka Ufondu, being a rejoinder to my previous essay captioned ‘Why is Victor Umeh so much disliked in Anambra Central?

The writer who expected me to abuse Chief Victor Umeh was drawn to my essay by the caption only to be disappointed to find that Umeh is loved as a man of the people.

Ordinarily, I do not join issues with my readers especially those who disagree with me for the fact that they are entitled to their opinion. It’s only a tree with ripe fruits that people hurl stone at. Most established writers will counsel that not every comment merits a response. The said rejoinder falls within this category.

I bear no grudge against the writer. I respect his right to his opinion and salute his courage to speak his mind. However, contrary to his assertions, I wish to correct that I do not maintain any online platform titled, Total Politics. I am a writer and columnist with Saturday Sun and New Telegraph newspapers where I contribute weekly opinions. It is through these mediums that I publish all my contemporary essays including the essay that probably got him excited.

Mr. Ufondu made several misleading assertions on the basis of which I offer the following clarifications for the sake of some individuals whose names were recklessly mentioned and these are individuals with great future ahead of them.

For instance, Elijah Onyeagba whom Mr. Ufondu claimed I consulted for in his failed bid to represent Anaocha/Njikoka and Dunukofia Federal Constituency on the platform of APC in 2019 was never my client for the purpose of managing his election.

For a fact, Mr. Onyeagba commissioned my firm to write a Strategic Action Plan and SWOT analysis on his behalf. We conducted a dispassionate study in a professional manner. Interestingly, the analysis and conclusions we reached supported and reflected the eventual outcome of the election.

Of note is the fact that our interaction did not exceed the conduct of the SWOT analysis.

Hon. Dozie Nwankwo contrary to the claims of Mr. Unfondu was not my client as I did not render any professional service or advice to his campaign, and as such I cannot claim any credit for his success or failure.

Prince John Emeka was my client in 2011 when he ran for Senate to represent Anambra North Senatorial District on the platform of PDP. We ran a very exciting and successful campaign. Prince Emeka won convincingly and was declared winner by INEC. What happened in court between him and former Senator Alphonsus Igbeke was a pre election matter that had no relationship with my service to his campaign.

Senator Mrs. Uche Ekwunife was my client in 2010 when she ran for the Anambra State governorship election under the platform of PPA. Then a greenhorn she stood little or no chance against such heavyweights like then incumbent Governor Peter Obi of APGA , former Governor Chris Ngige of CAN, former Governor Andy Uba of Labour Party and former CBN Governor Dr. Charles Chkwuma Soludo of PDP.

Despite the odds, we ran one of the best campaigns. The sacrifice and efforts we made established her as a formidable force in Anambra politics. I remain proud of what we achieved together during the period.

Contrary to Ufondu’s assertion, I didn’t decamp from her, I only moved on to more exciting turfs, being the nomadic life of every successful political consultant. Once our assignments are done and over, we move on, except where our services are retained.

On Chief Victor Umeh which Ufondu claimed I consulted for in 2019. I want to clarify that I interacted closely with Umeh for the first time about three weeks to the 2019 general election. I was sympathetic to his cause because of his accomplishments and the fact that he came across as an honest and passionate person, though hugely misunderstood. We share a kindred spirit on the future of the Igbo. He is a unique brand and every consultant’s delight. At the time our path crossed, it was too late for me to be of any meaningful assistance to his campaign except to enthusiastically pitch for him at my local ward level.

The 9th Senate will miss him, not just for his long red cap of Igbo identity but for his poise, eloquence, intelligence and vibrancy which electrifies the red chamber anytime he gets his time to address the Senate.

When I wrote that the Chief Umeh I met is a nice family man and a good husband, I expected to be disputed with contrary evidence that his wife is not active and visible in his politics and other endeavors.

When I wrote that Umeh is a great communicator, I expected to be told that he doesn’t make intelligent contributions on the floor of the Senate.

When I wrote that that Umeh constituency projects are spread across the Senatorial Districts, I expected to be refuted and be told that he was transactional and self centered in the projects he attracted.

When a man does the right thing I expect him to be commended irrespective of political differences. Umeh’s brief stint in the Senate can only be described in superlative terms. What happened to his reelection is a temporal set back which is certainly recoverable. Umeh, the comeback kid will be back. The points canvassed in his pleas before the court are compelling and of great public interest. Its successful resolution will be of benefit to our fledgling democracy and enrich our jurisprudence.

As the 8th Senate bows out in a blaze of glory, I give Umeh the same ‘gbozaas’ that I give to all the legislators of the 8th Assembly who made the last four years exciting and eventful. The 8th Assembly without doubt was the best so far in the legislative history of Nigeria. They had men and women who were bold and courageous. They proved their independence right from the emergence of their principal officers which they insisted is their inalienable right to produce in accordance with section 50 of the 1999 Constitution. They held sacrosanct the doctrine of separation of powers as propounded by Baron Montesquieu. They were also highly productive having passed the greatest number of bills into Acts of Parliament than any legislature before it.

They were not beholding to the antics of any political party. When the ruling party attempted to exhibit its whimsical and dictatorial tendency, the 8th Assembly resisted at the risk of their lives, families and properties. Their leaders were harassed, intimidated, framed and humiliated yet they stood tall, unfazed and undeterred.

I will urge the 9th National Assembly to take a cue from the 8th Assembly by upholding her independence, courageously speak truth to power and make laws that are for the peace, order and good governance of Nigeria.

They must understand that cooperating with the executive arm does not mean surrendering her independence or becoming a rubber stamp of the Executive. As representatives of the people, they must rise with their oversight functions and be ready to act as the true representatives of the people.