Rising talented musician, Uwaifo Isoken Peter, better known as Peter De Rock, has revealed that he is the only one that shared the last musical moments of the late highlife legend, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who happened to be his uncle, saying they both had a collabo eight days before his death.

Talking about his relationship with the Guitar Boy, Peter said: “I was eight years when I lost my father. That was in 2002. I can’t recall many things but I knew my father, Clement Uwaifo (Clemico), was the first music icon in our family. He nurtured Sir Victor into music. My father could play all musical instruments and had to retire for his younger brother to continue doing music. He went into typewriting school. I never saw my dad play music nor heard his songs but a lot of people told me about his music life. That much I know.”

Currently signed to Denmark-based Robert A. Douglas Entertainment, Peter, who started his music career in 2008 while in Junior Secondary School, was introduced to music by his music director, Mr. Moses Owa, aka Golden Boy, in Benin, a graduate of Uwaifo’s Music Academy.

Also known as Uwaifo Junior, Peter is a songwriter, composer , music director and performing artiste who has not only won several awards but has two released studio albums; ‘Weneagbonmu’ and ‘Jesu – Do.’ He just released a song, ‘Happy Day’after the funeral of Sir Victor Uwaifo of which the production was handled by Miracle Day Music which also managed the late Majek Fashek.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .