From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

More encomiums have continued to pour in for late musical legend Sir Victor Uwaifo, with artiste Wilson Ehigiator (“Akobe Eghian”) revealing that the late Uwaifo had singlehandedly sponsored well over 50 artistes abroad for musical tourism.

He disclosed this while answering questions from reporters on his personal relationship with Uwaifo.

‘We can always get superstars but not like Victor Uwaifo. [He was] a lecturer, has an art exhibition centre and took more than 50 musicians abroad. No other musician has done that,’ Ehigiator said

‘He has played for the nation as a whole and I don’t think any Benin musician has done that apart from the late Sunny Okosun who happened to be his boy.

‘Where he has touched, the doors he has opened, I don’t think any Benin,’ he said.

The late musical icon never allowed fame to get to his head, Ehigiator said, adding: ‘I have never heard anything bad about his name, saying that Sir Victor Uwaifo was jailed or people see him fighting, constituting a nuisance, no.

‘I have never read any papers where it was said he constituted a nuisance, no.

‘With his name, the children will always go far. Anywhere you mention Sir Victor Uwaifo, the children will know that their father was a legend.

‘People will always respect them based on their father’s name.’

