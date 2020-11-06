The family of Rufus Atuegbu Elibe of Umegbe clan, Agbadala village, Achi, in Oji River Local Government of Enugu state, has announced the funeral arrangements for the late Mrs. Ezinne Victoria Ewojereonye Elibe (aka Ugoneje), nee Chukwemedo, who died recently, aged 115.

The funeral programme indicates that Elibe, described as beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, sister and cousin, would be honoured with a wake at her compound from 8pm on Thursday, November 19.

The programme announced on behalf of the family by Chief G. C. Elibe, shows that her remains will be buried on Friday, November 20, 3020, after a funeral service at her family house, scheduled to commence at noon.

Burial will be followed immediately by reception for guests and relations, as well as sympathisers, while condolence visits will continue on Saturday, November 21.

A thanks-giving service is expected to commence at 9 am on Sunday, November 22, at St. Johns Anglican Church, Agbadala, Achi.

She is survived by her children; grandchildren, including Mrs. Victoria Ndirika Ibenegbu.