From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The winner of the Saturday rerun election for Njaba State constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Uju Onwudiwe, has confirmed that she would be defecting from her party, the Action Alliance (AA), to the All Progressive Congress (APC) as soon as she is sworn-in.

Onwudiwe, who disclosed this to Daily Sun in Owerri, said that this has been the initial plan of the party members who she said were loyal to the governorship candidate of their party, Uche Nwosu.

According to the lawmaker, the only delay in defecting to the APC had been the Supreme Court judgement which she pointed out would affirm the party they would be aligning with.

“Of course, I will defect to APC. Do you want me to be the only one there? We knew it wouldn’t be long [before] we return to our party, APC, after the injustice done to our governorship candidate. We were just waiting for the Supreme Court judgement to eventually know where we belong.”

She continued: “If Uche Nwosu had won, we would have all followed him. It was just a matter of time. Moreover, do you want me to go and fund the party alone?,” Onwudiwe said.

The lawmaker had initially won the state assembly election in the 2019 general election, a victory that was contested, leading to an order by the court for a rerun – which she won.