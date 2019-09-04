I humbly wish to Congratulate Rt. Hon. John Gaul and all the good people of Abi/Yakurr for finally reclaiming our lost mandate as this has only proven that power comes from God and God alone. My felicitation also goes to Senator Dr. Sandy Ojang Onor, Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba, Rt Hon Chris Ntol Agibe and all other PDP members on your successful Victory not only at the poll but also in the Tribunal. The voice of the masses is always the voice of God.

The Tribunal case was only a means of distraction but am pleased with the fact that you all remained Focused, Commitment, and very dedicated to delivering your campaign promises to your constituencies. You all have shown maturity and God Almighty has again reaffirmed your Victory as there’s no better time for another Victory of this kind like now.

Hearty congratulations as I wish you all a successful four years in office putting into consideration all your Campaign promises as we have so much Faith and Confidence in your Effective Representation and huge determination to deliver to us the Dividends of Democracy. To God, we return all praises.