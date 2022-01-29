In one of my recent write-ups, I detailed how God was acknowledged as the Living God when He devoured Elijah’s sacrifice by fire, a demonstration that confirmed that there is Victory by the Word. A loaded AK 47 riffle, however, is not better than a toy gun until someone pulls the trigger. God, no doubt, quickens the dead but nothing happens until a man activates it by ‘Calling the things that be not as though they were’. Will you be that man who will pull the trigger or call into existence the things that be not? This is how victory comes.

Overwhelmed that God accepted his sacrifice, Elijah told Ahab that he heard a sound of abundance of rain. So do I prophesy to you, as a Minister of God, for abundance of rain in your life, family, bank account, business, health, womb, et cetera, in Jesus name. Peter, a renowned fisherman, was directed by Jesus after futile-night fishing, to cast his net at the right side of his boat. In utter obedience, he confessed to Jesus, ‘We have toiled all night and caught nothing, nevertheless, at Thy Word, I will let down the net’. He did and caught beyond human conjecture. Elijah’s announcement about rainfall was an affront to Ahab and Jezebel, whose god, Baal, was a god of rain, but it could not bring any rain. Uncle Elijah prayed briefly and the rain fell heavily in a country that had not seen rain for three and half years.

Answer to prayer depends on the person praying. The project of raising Lazarus from death reveals a lot about our true nature – John 11. It is true that we have victory by God’s Word, but can you cite personal examples of such in your life? What of the prayers you made in January this year, how many of them has God answered? A review of the lives of Martha and Mary will offer us solutions if we are ready to make amends. The two sisters told (if now, prayed to) Jesus concerning Lazarus, their brother: ‘Lord, behold, he whom Thou loveth is sick’. Jesus did not visit them till four days after his death and burial, a family He was a regular visitor! After fasting for a month, ending with dry fasting for three days and your need is not met, is victory still by the Word?

When Martha met Jesus, she said, ‘If You have been here, my brother would not have died’. That was placing Jesus above medication since doctors, pharmacists and nurses were around but could not stop his death, but Jesus could. Glory! She followed it up with greater faith: ‘I know, even now, (he was dead and buried) that whatever You ask God (including raising him from the dead), He will do it’. My God! Does anybody know her phone number or email address? What of the name and address of her church? I want to join them. I want to belong to the place where things are happening.

The Bible says that we should test every spirit. That could explain why Jesus tested Aunty Martha, in spite of her wonderful confession, by telling her that her dead brother would live. Her response to that was unfortunate, saying that he would do so during the Rapture. My God! Aunty has buried her faith, which revealed her identity. Some people say things they do not believe.

When Mary stood up to go and meet Jesus, those who came to commensurate with them followed her, thinking that she was going to weep at the grave side. Why did they follow her but not Martha? Anointing! She bowed when she met Jesus but not Martha. Difference in commitment! She said what Martha said concerning their dead brother but Jesus reacted differently. Jesus even groaned and was troubled. Anointing! As Mary wept, the people with her joined her and so did Jesus. Why did He not weep when Martha met Him? Anointing! ‘Where have you buried him?’ Jesus asked. Action! No such action when Martha met Him. If a General Overseer posts Rev. Martha to head a branch of his church and Rev. Mary, to head another one, what will he see in each branch if he visits them after three months?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A guest minister to a church was preaching his message based on what he downloaded from the internet. A visitor suspected what he was doing and downloaded the same message. Could it edify anybody? The message God gives to one church may not be His message for another church. If I send a message to my wife to warm the okra soup for dinner and she does, I will enjoy the food. If someone takes the message to another woman, it will mean nothing to her if she has no okra soup to warm. If the message is taken to a woman whose husband does not eat okra soup, and she serves it, thinking that Uncle has ‘repented’ wahala may be repete!

In 1973, a year after my new birth, I worshipped in ECWA in Aba. I was convicted by the message of Rev. Amoge Mba to restitute about a book I stole and gave to my girlfriend, when I was an unbeliever. It meant admitting that I was a thief. If Rev. Mba had downloaded a message from the net, would I be convicted?

When our Lord Jesus wept at the graveside of Lazarus, the Jews noticed it and said, ‘See how He loved him’. It is not enough to talk about love, it must be seen. Jesus groaned again and was troubled in the Spirit. May He groan and be troubled today because of you and your needs.

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0909 041 9057; [email protected]