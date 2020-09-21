Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara described the outcome as a victory for democracy and the people of the state.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for proving that one man one vote is possible in Nigeria.

He also hailed the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government for not interfering in the election.

“It is a victory for democracy and I pray the INEC can continue this in subsequent elections. The commission has shown that one man one vote is doable in Nigeria as it is in other democracies around the world. I commend INEC for being bold and courageous enough to hold the bull by the horns and announce the winner irrespective of all the threats by the ruling party at the centre. I will also appreciate the ruling party for not exacting the federal might on the PDP in Edo and allowed things to move freely. This is one of the freest elections I have witnessed in my elective life”, he said.

Wabara noted that the threat by the United States to deny election riggers visa had nothing to do with the outcome.