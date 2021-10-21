Before now, ‘ember’ months used to be a sing-song in the domain of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) as they drummed their safety issues into the consciousness of Nigerian motorists and passengers. All their activities are geared towards providing security on the highways, bearing in mind that 41,257 deaths were recorded on highways in eight years, according to the FRSC, Nigeria Bureau of Statistics and reported crashes tallied.

It was, therefore, heart-warming when the Nigerian Army took the baton to also rescue Nigerians from the stranglehold of criminals, especially bandits and Boko Haram terrorists, in the ember months.

Since their appointment, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, have left no one in doubt that they mean business and are ready to improve upon the gains of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai by recording a steady progressive restoration of peace and harmony have been effectively carried out in all the sectors of security around the country. More impressive are the victory witnessed in the surrendering of terrorists since the begining of the ember months. To refresh our memory, ember months are labeled dangerous months, months already stigmatized as bloodletting months. Months of fraudulent living when ritualists, kidnappers and other criminals increase and inflict pain and horror on innocent citizens. In fact, these are month when traders hike the prices of their products as every Tom, Dick and Harry wants to get rich quick. According to the military, a total of 38 assorted weapons and 968 rounds of assorted ammunition as well as 48 rustled livestock, among several other items, were recovered. So far, a total of 13,243 terrorists and their families, comprising 3,243 adult males, 3,868 adult females and 6,234 children, have surrendered to troops at different locations in the North-East.

It is interesting that hardened terrorists like Boko Haram are surrendering in their thousands, and this is bringing joy and jubilation to the military and the Federal Government, but many security experts insist it is not yet Uhuru. There is this conception that, if the Army is not circumspect and extra-vigilant, these so-called repentant terrorists could spring surprises. Even at the height of their chameleonic surrender, the military should be adviced not to lower their guard. According to a biblical quote (2 Corinthians 2:11), “Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.”

I recall early in the year when the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, assured everybody that no stone would be left unturned in the prosecution of Boko Haram financiers, saying it wasn’t yet time to name and shame their sponsors. He was quoted as saying that the Federal Government, through the Complex Case Group of the Department of Public Prosecution of the federation in his office, reviewed over 1,000 Boko Haram case files, out of which 285 have been filed before the Federal High Court based on prima facie cases of terrorism against them.

“The delay witnessed in prosecution process was occasioned by COVID-19 lockdown.” Questions on many lips are centered at wanting to know if many of those earlier listed for prosecution are not in the crowd of repentant Boko Haram terrorists. Moreover, the dilly-dallying of the Attorney-General has been linked to the recent revelation by the United Arab Emirates had disclosed that six Nigerians have been designated as sponsors of terrorism. Interestingly, they did the obvious by transparently disclosing their names when Malami, unfortunately, was playing hide-and-seek with Nigerians by holding names of terrorists as top-secret in his office locker. Why would Nigerians not ask questions about Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad?

According to UAE, “The listed individuals and entities, including their affiliates, are among the designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).” Apart from the victory songs in the ember months, the rough activities of bandits and so-called “unknown gunmen” in some states need accelarated operation that would stifle them and completely end their nefarious venture. On the other hand, the criminals tagged “unknown gunmen” ransacking the eastern states must be fished out, with the collaboration of the citizens. From every indication, it is apparent that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration believes and relies on his immediate jurisdiction, instead of the agency with the sole mandate to handle internal security of the country. No wonder, the budget voted for the police has not been commensurate, instead the government is quick to raise funds for the establishment of “Community Policing.”

Despite the praises on the military, their activities tend to completely fracture the operational structures of both the police and the Civil Defence Corps. Most of the operational activities of these security agencies are almost taken over by the military although with attendant results. For example, seven coded operations “Operation Hadinkai, Operation Hadarindaji, Operation Safehaven, Operation Whildwind, Operation Whirlstroke and Operation Delta Safe are in effect. As the troops extended their assault to the South-South states, they discovered and deactivated a total of 51 illegal refining sites. The sites cumulatively had a total of 76 ovens, 52 cooking pots/boilers, 22 cooling systems, 102 reservoirs, 16 large dugout pits and 513 storage tanks as well as drums and sacks laden with illegally refined crude oil products and bunkering sites, impounded vessels as well as other equipment.

Moreso, 23 criminals were arrested with several ammunition, two AK-47 rifles, and other types of rifles. Frankly, this is the opposite of Operation Crocodile Smile and Operation Python Dance. Today, the military is turning a new leaf with a new heart as it has commenced military exercises code-named Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace, which are to run concurrently in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

