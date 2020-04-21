The Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, has charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to take the fight to the insurgents in the renewed bid to defeat Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Udoh stated this while addressing troops of 159 Battalion at Geidam in Yobe on Tuesday.

He commended the troops for the decisive blow they dealt to the terrorists on Monday when they attempted to attack Geidam town killing scores of the terrorists.

According to him, after Buni Gari massacre of the terrorists few days ago, the next success was recorded at Geidam which is clear sign that victory against the terrorists is near.

“With what is going on now, the end is in sight, victory is smelling on our side.”

Udoh assured the troops of the commitment of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to ending the insurgency war and other security challenges in the country.

He said that the presence of Buratai in the North East theatre of operation was a clear message to the terrorists that their days are numbered.

Udoh also informed the troops that the COAS and army headquarters was committed to their welfare and more operational equipment.

According to him, this is the day of going after the terrorists, it is no longer the days of sitting and waiting for the terrorists.

“Our current preparation and training is a message to the terrorists that their days are number.

“Boko Haram is seeing its final days of atrocities by the grace of God,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udoh, after receiving briefs on the Monday’s encounter inspected the two gun trucks with Dushkha Guns and six AK47 rifles seized from the terrorists by the troops.

He commended the battalion for the feat and conveyed Buratai’s appreciation to them, adding that quite a number of terrorists were killed in the encounter.

NAN recalls that the troops of 159 Battalion in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPLD swiftly intercepted and engaged the insurgents in fierce exchange of fire.

It was also gathered that the terrorists were forced to retreat, scampered in disarray into different locations in the bushes while troops continued in pursuit. (NAN)