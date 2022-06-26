Avoid talebearers: Talebearers are those persons who always come the story of what is happening. To stop strife you must avoid talebearers and also avoid the temptation of becoming a talebearer yourself.

Leviticus 19:16

Thou shalt not go up and down as a talebearer among thy people: neither shalt thou stand against the blood of thy neighbour: I am the LORD.

Proverbs 16:20, 22

Where no wood is, there the fire goeth out: so where there is no talebearer, the strife ceaseth.

The words of a talebearer are as wounds, and they go down into the innermost parts of the belly.

Do not offer a talebearer a listening ear. Rebuke them openly where necessary because open rebuke is better than secret love.

It is important to state that there will always be disagreements between team members of any team, ministers and their fellow ministers, leaders and ministers serving under them or between any two people. There are no two people on earth who are identical in their way of reasoning as a result there will always be disagreements. However we can prevent those disagreements from leading to strife.

Two common reasons why disagreements lead to strife are;

First is the failure to understand that there are differences of administrations or ways of doing things. When we do not realize this we will always condemn one another’s view and esteem ourselves as superior over the other which is pride in manifestation.

We will all view things from different perspectives and hence we must be careful not to allow our differences to separate us. Let us learn to respect other people’s views and listen to them to learn whatever truth God may have revealed to them. Our approach to getting things done may not be the same because of our different backgrounds; however our difference in opinion, from others may not necessarily make it superior to other People’s opinions.

The second cause of disagreements leading to strife in an organisational setting is the failure to have clear perception of the roles of each person, recognition of who the leader is.

The leader carries the responsibility of choosing the direction of the organisation and hence approaches things from that perspective.

Leaders generally see from a leader’s position on the table while followers are concerned mostly about their present interests and view only from their position/perspective.

This is one reason why there is usually a conflict between government and labour unions. All the unionists are concerned about is their welfare at the moment, while the government is thinking about the overall interest of the whole nation in making whatever decisions they have to make.

It is important to be aware if you are a serving minister who serves under a higher leader that your leader views things beyond what you may be looking at because he has a responsibility that reaches over the whole organisation. Hence his perspective of view may seem different from yours.

Trust is therefore necessary! You must trust your leaders and pray for them according to the scriptures so that they will make decisions that will lead us to a quiet and peaceable life. It is better to follow them rather than fighting them.

The essence of having a clear perception of who the leader is, is because when there are differences of opinions the follower is expected by God to be subject to whoever is his master.

1Peter 2:18

• Servants, be subject to your masters with all fear; not only to the good and gentle, but also to the froward.

God commands all followers to be subject to their masters with all reverence, not only to those who are good and gentle but also to those who are froward and difficult.

Sometimes when your leader is difficult towards you, it is very likely that there is something he has seen in you that needs to be corrected. Learning to take the harsh treatment will mould you into a better person.

God commanded wives to be subject to their own husbands, because there will always be disagreements which could lead to strife except one person is willing to submit his will to another.

All leaders must know that the Joy of leadership is being able to have happy people working with you. Paul said let every leader be careful how he builds on God’s house. As leaders we will stand in Judgement before God to give account of what we did with the people following us.

This is also the reason why all followers should avoid striving with their leaders because they will stand in judgment before God. So let us not judge before the time but allow God to Judge in his time.

