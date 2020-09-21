The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described the reelection of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, for a second term, as a rejection of imposition.

Tambuwal, in a congratulatory message to Obaseki, on Sunday, said Edo governor’s reelection is a testament to the triumph of justice, hard work and reward for the governor’s efforts in improving the state.

The Sokoto governor charged Obaseki to reciprocate the support of Edo people by sustaining good governance and accountability to the citizens, who have invested their trust and confidence in him.

“As the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the election, you validated the well known fact that Edo State is truly a PDP dominated State. It is a resounding endorsement by Edo people of your performance in the last 4 years. It is an absolute rejection by Edolites of godfatherism and imposition of their leaders by forces from outside the State”, he said.