Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan yesterday led other Nigerians to felicitate with the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Iyom Uche Ekwunife as she held a special victory thanksgiving service in Awka.

The interdenominational special thanksgiving service held at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka to thank God for her victory at the February 23 Senatorial election, had the trappings of a presidential campaign as it had politicians from different parts of the country and political affiliations in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Lawan who was represented by Senator Matthew Urhogide (Edo South) said that Senator Ekwunife had demonstrated in her political career that women had great roles to play in national development.

Imo State governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, who spoke on behalf of the governors of the Southeast states, described Ekwunife as a woman with indomitable spirit and who sees quality representation as a way of life.

Ihedioha, who congratulated the people of Anambra and Anambra Central in particular for having Ekwunife as their Senator, said she was a woman with clear sense of purpose and one that could squeeze water out of stone.

“As chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, I am confident that she would help to transform that sector because she comes from a constituency that is known for technical ingenuity,” Ihedioha noted.

In his own remark, a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife noted that Igboukwu people of Aguata Local Government Area of the state were proud to have Ekwunife as their daughter, adding that she had done well for herself as a focused politician and would continue to enjoy their support, saying “Uche is our daughter in whom we are well pleased.”

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, had welcomed the guests to Anambra and described Ekwunife as a worthy ambassador of the party.

In her appreciation speech, Senator Ekwunife thanked her family, her constituents, people of Anambra and all the guests for honouring her invitation.

She made a firm promise not to let them down in the task they had given to her just as she urged them not to relent in supporting her.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP in the February 23 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa and representatives of governors of Delta and Ebonyi states.