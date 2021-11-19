Nnamani Adanna

Galaxy Backbone, Thursday disclosed that video conferencing, introduced in public institutions as a smart means of communication and collaboration within the public sector in response to the COVID19 Pandemic, has reduced cost of governance by 3billion naira in one year.

Galaxy Backbone, Managing Director, Prof. Mohammad Bello Abubakar stated this in Abuja when the organisation held its “Customer Appreciation Day”

Abubakar also restated the organisation’s commitment to seamless digital infrastructure services to its customers across Nigeria while presenting appreciation certificates to clients across public and private sectors for continued patronage.

According to the MD, the event was necessary to properly appreciate customers and also provide a platform for interactions where customers could provide feedback, share testimonies and make recommendations for better service delivery from Galaxy Backbone.

He also ensured customers of improved services going forward through consistent land infrastructure upgrades.

He said, “The event is usually an opportunity to take stock on how well we have performed in the delivery of our services and how well we have improved. Today we will be doing all of that and more. We will be taking this step further by celebrating and recognising you our dear customers in a way we have never done since the inception of Galaxy Backbone.

“We have noted the gaps in the market in terms of the services we provide to you and we are confident going into 2022 with the level of infrastructure we are putting down, you will begin to see greater improvement in our services.

“You realize money for the government in two ways, either in liquid cash or saving the government some spending they are supposed to make. I think you can look at Galaxy from this perspective. Also, our vision is to enable the private sector to strive. For example, the video conferencing that we have been championing, we have been able to save the government close to over N3bn. Joining a meeting from your house, will save you the security, transportation cost, money that would have been spent on entertainment and others”.

Also speaking, the Representative of Federal Road Safety Corp, Assistant Corp Marshal, Mr Osawe Ofose, said through Galaxy Backbone services, the FRSC has been able to carry out smooth production of driver’s license across its numerous centres.

Ofose said “We have almost 350 locations being controlled by Galaxy in terms of Internet connectivity. When we talk about 350 locations, we are talking about drivers license centres and I believe some of you are drivers. We have a good working relationship because they always try as much as possible to provide the services and resolve issues when there are challenges.

In his remarks, Ahmad Abdulkadir, Head of IT, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), commneded Gallaxy Bone for excellent customer support.

According to him, the Fund has achieved Zero paper usage as a result of the organisation’s support.

He said “The management in my office created a unit for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and so far since June we don’t use papers anymore in my office. We have digitised our processes and Galaxy Backbone helped us a lot in achieving this because they provided the infrastructure that the platforms are running on. I personally started my relationship with them about seven years ago and throughout that period there was no single time that I called and they didn’t respond”