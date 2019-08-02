There was pandemonium in the premises of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in the early hours of Friday, as suspected herdsmen allegedly invaded Medical Students hostel, attacking and injuring occupants.

A social media user Dr Valentine Favour who posted a video of the incident on his twitter handle said the herdsmen were there to kill the students and possibly steal their belongings.

The twitter user said the injured students are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

