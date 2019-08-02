There was pandemonium in the premises of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in the early hours of Friday, as suspected herdsmen allegedly invaded Medical Students hostel, attacking and injuring occupants.
A social media user Dr Valentine Favour who posted a video of the incident on his twitter handle said the herdsmen were there to kill the students and possibly steal their belongings.
The twitter user said the injured students are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.
See the video below:
University of Abuja Medical Student Hostel was raided by Fulani Herdsmen. They came with the intention to kill medical students and steal their belongings.
Many students escaped but some were severely injured
Pls retweet until it gets to the right ear
