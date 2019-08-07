A woman from the U.S. Ruby Karyo has said that drinking her morning pee twice a week makes her skin glow and her complexion fairer.

Karyo said that she has been drinking her own pee and rubbing it on her face for over a decade.

She claimed it improved her skin and overall health and she has been doing so since she was 19 years old.

The 30-year-old mum said her dad introduced her to ‘urine therapy’ when she was just 19 and it had been working well for her.

Karyo who is a mother of one splashed the pee on her face and used it as a moisturiser, claiming it helped her get a glowing complexion.

She further said that she persuaded her boyfriend to try drinking his pee to quell his hair loss.

“My dad told me about urine therapy when I was 19-years-old. He said ‘if you want to be a beauty queen use it on your face and your body.’

“When I wake up I rub my morning pee onto my face and use it like a moisturiser, you can leave it on for a couple of hours, or leave it on all day. Every night when you go to sleep you can put it on your face.

“For the first few days your face might look a bit raw, because all the impurities will come out, but then it will become clear.

“It’s good for healing scars and pimples; I pee into a travel spray bottle and then spray it into my hands and then rub it onto my face,” Karyo said.

Watch her in the video below: