Italy legend, Christian Vieri is urging Premier League side, Liverpool to make a move for Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

Though Mane has a year left on his contract with Liverpool, the Senegalese has been heavily linked with a move to German champions Bayern Munich this summer.

Italian transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Mane has decided to move on to pastures new and it’s now up to Liverpool to make a decision on his future.

In quotes relayed by Calcio Napoli 24, Bobo Vieri advised Liverpool: “If I’m Liverpool I’m going to get Osimhen from Napoli.

“Everyone in Klopp’s team runs, they go at a thousand per hour, it would be perfect”.

Newcastle United has Osimhen as one of the players on their shortlist of summer targets, while Manchester United and Arsenal have both been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

The Super Eagles star notched eighteen goals in all competitions in the recently concluded season.

