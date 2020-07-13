Vietnam’s Prime Minister has given the go-ahead to launch a small number of international flights each week to China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, state media reported on Monday.

“In a government meeting on Friday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Foreign Ministry and the relevant embassies to arrange the recommencement of flights to Guangzhou, Tokyo, Seoul and Taiwan,’’ reports said.

According to him, just one or two flights will be permitted each week and passengers coming to Vietnam will still need to undergo mandatory two-week quarantine.

“Priority will be given to Vietnamese nationals, investors and business experts.

“Mid-July has been suggested as a possible restart date,’’ the prime minister noted.

Kidong Park, the World Health Organisation’s representative to Vietnam, has praised the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

The nation’s first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in late January.

At the beginning of February, Vietnam Airlines ceased all flights to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, after a spike in new infections in March, all international flights were grounded.

No deaths have been reported, confirmed virus numbers have placed at 372, and no community transmissions of the virus have been reported in the last three months. (dpa/NAN)