Two of Vietnam’s former deputy security ministers have been put on trial on Monday for allegedly abusing their powers.

Bui Van Thanh, 59, and Tran Viet Tan, 63, have been charged with “showing irresponsibility, causing serious consequences” in their positions as deputy ministers of public security.

According to the indictment, they are accused of improperly facilitating the sale of state property to disgraced Da Nang real estate tycoon,Phan Van Anh Vu.

“If found guilty in the Hanoi court, they each face up to 15 years imprisonment,’’ the state Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vu, who was also in the courtroom on Monday facing corruption charges, allegedly acquired state-owned houses in Da Nang that had not been auctioned in accordance with the law, leading to the state losing 50 million dollars.

Vu, currently serving nine years in prison, was convicted in a separate trial in July, of revealing state secrets.

Most of the leaked materials were documents revealing that the ministry asked local authorities to facilitate Vu’s real estate dealings through preferential land prices.

Vu fled to Singapore in December, but was deported for violating immigration laws and arrested in Hanoi upon his return.

State media later reported that Vu himself may have secretly been a lieutenant colonel in the Ministry of Public Security, although details have never been officially disclosed.