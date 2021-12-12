(NAN)

The Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) has urged journalists to view Gender-Based Violence (GBV) with a new lens.

Mr Seun Akioye, the Senior Media Officer of the centre, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He spoke in Abuja on the sidelines of a two-day workshop organised by NAN on the National Communication Strategy on ending GBV and Harmful Practices which ended on Friday.

Akioye noted that the media needed to be educated on the strategy document if the nation must achieve its target of zero GBV and harmful practices by 2030

“When the media is involved and understands what this communication strategy is, it will help us amplify and cascade the policy to the grassroots as well as set agenda for the government.

“It is not just about having a strategy in place without actions from the stakeholders.

“This is why we are relying on the media to help us cascade this policy and monitor relevant stakeholders to ensure that the policy pulls through.

” We need the media to report GBV issues with a new mindset, the mindset of solution journalism.

“This can only happen when the media commits itself to robust reportage by following through cases,” he stated.

He said that having the media buy-in will help keep Civil Society Organisations and governments on their toes in doing what was necessary

Akioye added that it would also help navigate journalists through societal barriers that might serve as hindrances in achieving the 2030 goal of zero GBV in Nigeria.

Earlier, Mr Buki Ponle, Managing Director of NAN, in a goodwill message, had commended the United Nations Population Fund, CCSI and other stakeholders for initiating and facilitating the workshop.

Ponle said that the media must be on the front lines in the battle against GBV and other harmful practices.

He urged media houses to also establish gender desks for increased reportage of issues concerning women and children.

