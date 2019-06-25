Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Sarkin Fulanin Dangi and Fulani leader in the North, Senator Walid Jibrin, has told his kinsmen to perish the idea of forming a vigilance group in the South East and other areas in the southern part of the country in the interest of peace and harmonious coexistence.

It would be recalled that the President, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa had at a recent security summit in Enugu said the vigilance group when established, would work alongside security agencies and other local vigilance groups to ensure the security of lives and property in Igbo land.

But the governors in the zone have come out to described the proposal as strange, a huge joke totally unacceptable.

Senator Jibrin, a second Republic lawmaker, who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said the existing Fulani associations should first and foremost unite themselves before making such a proposal.

He advised that the Fulani should come to a round table and deliberate on challenges between the herdsmen and farmers and various communities in Nigeria with the view to finding lasting solutions rather than forming hasty vigilance group.

The Fulani leader stated this while addressing a press conference in Kaduna.

“It is my view, forming herdsmen vigilance group in the South will only aggravate the situation instead of solving it,” he stressed.

The elder statesman opined that the issues of conflict between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria was becoming a matter of concern and the need to avoid any act that will further escalate the situation should be avoided.

He called for peace conference among Fulani and farmers stakeholders, adding that the conference should be spearheaded by the Federal government, and it should be devoid of any personal, political and tribal interest.

“After the meeting of all the Fulani associations, their recommendations should be presented to Fulani emirs and elders under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto who should thereafter invite all the state governors to discuss issues raised in their recommendations.

“During the meeting of the Fulani associations with all the ardos in Nigeria, issues to discuss should include problems associated with grazing for herdsmen putting into consideration a new method of grazing and special cattle routes.

” I urge all Fulani leaders and elders to come out and help in solving this problem while calling on all the governors in the South East and other states in the South to remain calm as all efforts are on to solve this problem.

“May I again enlighten Nigerians that not all Fulani’s are herdsmen and that Fulani are peace-loving people and will certainly do everything possible to bring the situation to normalcy”.

Senator Jibrin called on all Nigerians to cooperate with all security agencies in order to solve the problems of insecurity in Nigeria.

“All of us must be security conscious; all politicians must come together by burying their differences in solving the security matter in Nigeria,” he added.