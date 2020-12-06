From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A vigilance group, yesterday, killed one suspected armed robber and arrested three others of the group in an armed robbery operation in Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the armed robbers attacked the Ogbeide Medical Centre in Ubiaja and responding to the distress call raised while the robbery operation was going on, the vigilante, led by Chief Oniha, immediately mobilized to the scene and engaged the robbers in a gun battle leaving one dead in the process while the three others were arrested.

It was however gathered that the dead robber hailed from Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area,while the others who were arrested are Ubiaja.

The remains of the dead robber and the arrested members were said to have been taken to the police station in the locality.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, in appreciation to the vigilance group, thanked them for bracing up to the challenge.

Kokumo also thanked Mr. Oniha for a great job done for the people of his community.