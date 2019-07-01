Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A local vigilance group in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Saturday, rescued five kidnapped victims from Egoro Na Oka community who were Kidnapped on their way from a burial ceremony.

The victims who attended a burial ceremony in Egoro Na Oka, were said to have been returning to Ekpoma town, when their Toyota Camry car was blocked by about five gun-wielding men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking with newsmen on the condition of anonymity, one of the rescued victims said they were ambushed and later ordered into the bush.

“There was sporadic shooting by the armed men who ordered us out of the car and marched us into the bush. “The kidnappers immediately collected our phones and ordered that we move ahead into the forest.

“After their sporadic shooting, we were whisked into the forest, abandoning our vehicle on the highway,” he said.

It was learnt that when information reached the village vigilante, they quickly mobilised and condoled off the forest between Egoro Na Oka, Urohi, Opoji , Ebudin and Ekpoma.

Addressing newsmen on how they were able to rescue the kidnapped victims, leader of the vigilante group, Mr. Anuge Henry, said they had to comb the forest throughout the night and luckily, the victims were rescued unhurt.

“The operation took the whole night as we combed the forest. After much effort the five victims were rescued by our men though two of the victims sustained bullet wounds from the exchange of gun fire between the vigilante and the kidnappers and they are now receiving treatment in one of the government hospitals”, Anuge said.