The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Vigilance Group of Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmed Dalhatu, has said the board will not tolerate any misbehaviouur by any member of the group that will threaten national peace and security.

Dalhatu, in a statement, warned all members of VGN against acts and conduct capable of bringing disharmony and breach of the aims and objectives of the group.

According to him, the board will not hesitate to sanction any member of VGN, who indulges in publications and actions to deceive and mislead the public on the leadership and activities of the organization.

He said the long running court case on who is the authentic Commander General of VGN has been settled by the Court of Appeal in Kaduna.

“By virtue of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna, Dr Usman Jahun, is the authentic Commander General of VGN,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the board towards programmes that would strengthen the security of lives and property in the country.

Dalhatu added that the group would continue to complement the efforts of formal security agencies towards achieving national peace and development.