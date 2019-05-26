Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎A vigilante group and youths of Benin Technical College (BTC) community, have foiled an attempt to abduct the pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in charge of Ologbosere parish in the community in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

‎Supported by worshipers of the church, the vigilance group and youths of the community apprehended three suspects this morning.

The suspects were said to specialise in robbing residents and unsuspecting worshipers in the community on their way to and from church.

Luck ran out of the three-man gang when they reportedly snatched a Toyota Camry car from another church and were trying to escape when they were apprehended and the RCCG’s pastor rescued.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have abandoned the Camry behind Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMi) and proceeded to the Redeemed Christian Church God (RCCG) along Ologbosere Street in the same community where they abducted the pastor, simply identified as Ayo, and whisked him away in his Nissan Xtera SUV with Registration Number, Lagos: EKY353 CA.

The vigilante group leader who pleaded anonymity said it took the timely intervention of the community youths and the worshippers who chased the hoodlums until they abandon the pastor’s vehicle and the pastor.

Items recovered from the suspects included two double-barrel guns cut to size, a Toyota Camry car and the Nissan SUV belonging to the RCCG pastor.

At the time of this report, the Okhoro Divisional Police station acting on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police had taken the suspects to police headquarters in the state.

Meanwhile, the RCCG pastor is said to be receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital following injuries he sustained during the kidnap attempt.