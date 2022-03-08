From Tony John Port Harcourt

Suspected members of a local vigilance group, OSPAC, have allegedly shot dead a Nigerian soldier, identified as Collins Worehu.

The incident occurred in Obele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, at the weekend.

A former caretaker chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) in Obele community, Mr. Eze Anele, who is the deceased’s uncle, was quoted as saying that the soldier was on his way home at about 10:30pm, on Saturday night, when he saw the members of OSPAC holding some of his relatives.

Anele disclosed that the victim alighted from the vehicle and approached the vigilance members to inquire the reason behind their action.

He stated that an argument ensued and one of OSPAC members reportedly shot Worehu on the chest and head, while two of his relatives sustained gunshot injuries.

The victim’s uncle, according to the story, said angry youths in the community, on hearing the news of the soldier’s death, mobilised and went to the OSPAC office and destroyed it.

Daily Sun gathered that the OSPAC members have fled the village, while the Police and the Nigerian Army have intensified search of the suspects.

It was also learnt that Worehu, before his untimely death, was serving in Niger State, but came home on permission from the authority of the Nigerian Army.

The spokesperson for the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt. Colonel Charles Ekeocha, neither picked his calls nor responded to a text message sent to his mobile line for confirmation, at the time of filing the report.