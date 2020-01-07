Tony John, Port Harcourt

Three members of a local vigilance group, Odegu Security and Advisory Planning Committee (OSPAC), in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, have lost their lives to unknown gunmen.

The incident occurred in Rumuodogo 1 community in the LGA, yesterday.

Daily Sun learnt that the bandits killed the three vigilance members on a motorcycle.

It was learnt that the OSPAC operatives had gone to Rumuodogo 1 in search of a cult leader whom they had declared wanted for failing to accept peace and shun cultism.

A source said the cult leader had fled the community with other members declared wanted by the vigilante group.

“The incident happened this morning. The OSPAC people got information that one of the cultists on the wanted list, returned home to celebrate the festive period in the community. They were on their way when the cult boys gathered and killed them,” said the source.

Efforts to get the State Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, to react failed as he did not respond to text messages sent to his mobile phone.