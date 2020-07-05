Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A local vigilante group in Abia State yesterday arrested two gunmen who could not give satisfactory explanations of their mission in a community near the state capital, Umuahia.

The men who were arrested in Umuosu Community, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area were found in their possession, pistol, live bullets, as well as other light weapons.

A source from the community who would not want his name in print said the mission of the suspects were not known.

According to him, one of the suspects who is not from the area, was overhead making suspicious phone calls in the community and this drew the attention of the vigilante members who were on duty, this led to the arrest if the suspects.

He said the men and the guns recovered from them would be handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.