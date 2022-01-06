From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A member of OSPAC vigilance group has allegedly shot dead an Air Force officer in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday as a carry-over aggression that started on Monday between the victim, Kasike Eugene, and the suspect, who is popularly known as 2Face Emechata.

Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omuanwa community in Ikwerre LGA, where the incident occurred, Mr. Ugo Chinna, confirmed the development to journalists.

According to Chinna, the suspect has been arrested and handed over to police for further investigation.

Chinna, in a telephone interview ,said the deceased, who hailed from the community, allegedly went to the OSPAC office to release a suspected cultist who was in the process of denouncing cultism.

According to him, the leadership of OSPAC refused to release the suspect and walked the victim out of their office.

He explained: “Yes, we lost a hardworking young man, an agent of Federal Government. It’s pitiable. But, no matter how it is, it is unfortunate that he is dead already. If not, we would have heard his own side of the story, because we are hearing one side now.

“But, what I did quickly when I got the wind of the development was to call the OSPAC people.This incident is a case of carry-over aggression, because a day before the fateful day, on Monday, there was argument in the OSPAC premises between the Air Force personnel, Kasike Eugene and the suspect.Someone was arrested who wanted to denounce cultism; and the Soldier came for his release.

“I was told that Kasike entered into the compound and demanded for the immediate release of the arrested person,but OSPAC officials refused to release the suspect. The Air Force personnel became furious about OSPAC refusal to release the suspect.

“So, I got to know that on Tuesday, the victim mobilized two of his friends and traced the boy that pushed him outside the gate to his house. I was told that the OSPAC boy was beaten to a stupor. So, he quickly dashed to where he kept OSPAC gun, and shot the Air force personnel.We have handed over the guard to the the police Area Command at Isiokpo.

River State acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect had been arrested, adding that investigation into the matter has commenced.