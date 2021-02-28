Stories from Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Seven kidnapped victims have been rescued by a members of a local vigilance group in Akunu Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This is even as a member of the kidnap gang was allegedly killed by the vigilante group. The kidnappers had abducted the victims on Saturday while travelling to the northern part of the country and took them into the forest in the area.

The gunmen stopped the victims’ vehicle at a border town between Ondo and Edo States. According to a source, the people of Akunu Akoko noticed the empty vehicle and suspected the occupants of the vehicle had been abducted.

The source said the incident was reported to the regent of the town, Tolani Orogun, who ordered the local hunters and vigilante to comb the entire forest and secure the release of the kidnapped victims.

He, however ,said that the exercise yielded result as the kidnappers were caught in their den, leading to exchange of gun firing between the criminals and the local hunters.

The hoodlums, however, ran away while one of them was shot dead. While some of the kidnappers also ran away with gun wounds, the seven abducted victims were rescued unhurt.

The Police Area Commander in charge of Ikare Akoko, Mr Razak Rauf,said the victims had regained their freedom while the remains of the kidnapper killed during the gun duel had been deposited at the mogue of the state General Hospital, Ikare Akoko.