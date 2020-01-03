Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A member of the Abia State Vigilance Service known as Bakassi boys has allegedly stabbed boy, 17, to death in Aba, Abia State.

The deceased, Chinemerem Ifeanyi, an indigene of Anambra state was allegedly stabbed several times by the suspect, Kalu, 37, over disagreement about ownership of a mobile phone. The police said the incident occurred around 8 pm on Agu Road, Ndiegoro, Aba, before they got to the scene and arrested the suspect .

A source told Daily Sun that Ifeanyi was returning from work when Kalu accosted him over the ownership of a mobile phone he had with him: “I overheard the deceased saying ‘leave my phone’ while the man he was arguing with kept struggling to take the phone. As at then, I never knew the person was a member of Bakassi boys ‘. I thought it was a mere street boys’ argument. It was later that I got to know.”

He said it was when he heard a scream that he and some other persons rushed to the scene; by then Ifeanyi was in a pool of his blood. He was stabbed in the neck and shoulder. After stabbing the deceased, the vigilante quickly abandoned the phone and tried to escape, but those who recognised him called the police at Ndiegoro, who arrested him.

“The unfortunate thing was that we later found the receipt of the phone on Ifeanyi and it bore his name which means, he bought the phone and it was still new.The vigilante wanted to intimidate him and rob him of the phone “.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon said that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).