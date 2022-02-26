From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Harmonised Vigilantes in Osun State has threatened to flush criminals out of Edeland and bring peace back to the town.

Some hoodlums have been terrorising the town, killing people and students, a development that has paralysed education and some business activities.

Apparently displeased by the unrest that had led to the closure of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, and caused panic in the town, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, cried out to the government, accusing the vigilantes, OPC and cultists of terrorising the town.

But, the Harmonised Vigilantes Group under the leadership of Alh Ridwan Hussein Yah Salam, described the allegation of the monarch as ‘untrue.’

Speaking with Journalists at his residence in Ede, on Saturday, the security expert said “it is high time to wage total war on the Area Boys and hoodlums disturbing the peace of Ede.

He condemned the unrest in the town, saying “whoever is found culpable of promoting crisis in Ede should be brought to book with immediate effect.

Noting that he founded the security outfit to flush criminals out of the town when activities of thugs, armed robbers and other criminals were on the increase, he expressed sadness over the attribution of his name to the criminalities in the town.

He appealed to the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to quickly wade in and save the town from total collapse.

“I want to state with all honesty, that, I did not know, neither did any of my security officers in Osun Harmonised Vigilante Group know anything about the current state of lawlessness in Ede and its environment leading to the loss of lives and properties of people since the crisis began many years ago.

“I sympathise with the families and relations of all those who lost their lives and properties since the crisis started in Ede. May God console them.

“However, it is totally strange and unbelievable that my name and my hard earned reputation as the Founder and Commander General of Osun Harmonised Vigilante Group could be mentioned. I totally disagree with this please.

“Therefore mentioning my name and my security organisation alleged recently during a press conference addressed by our Baba, the Timi of Ede land Oba Munirudeed Adesola Lawal is totally in bad light.

“With due respect, I take total exception to the allegation, it is far from stating the truth.”