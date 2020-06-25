A series of exciting European football matches from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A will be broadcast live this weekend on DStv and GOtv from June 26-29.

The weekend’s action in the Premier League begins on Saturday with Aston Villa hosting a key game against Midlands rivals, Wolverhampton Wanderers. The game kicks off at 12:30 pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 3 to DStv subscribers and SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv subscribers.

Another key battle in the relegation fight occurs on Sunday as Watford host Southampton at Vicarage Road at 4:30pm live on SuperSport 4 to DStv subscribers.

On Monday, Ivorian Wilfried Zaha will be looking to weave his magic for Crystal Palace, as the club host Burnley at Selhurst Park. The game will air at 8pm on SuperSport 3 to DStv subscribers. This weekend’s La Liga action is headlined by the continuing battle for the title between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona will be in action earlier than their rivals from the capital, as they go away to Celta Vigo at Abanca-Balaidos on Saturday. The match will be broadcast at 4pm on SuperSport 7 to DStv subscribers and SuperSport Select 2 and 4 to GOtv subscribers.

The defending league champions will want to avoid a repeat of their last visit to the Galician venue, which ended in a 2-0 defeat in May 2019. Los Blaugrana will look, as ever, to captain Lionel Messi for inspiration, though the return of Luis Suarez from long-term injury has also boosted their attacking power.

Real, meanwhile, will have to wait until Sunday for their clash away at Espanyol. It will air live at 9pm on SuperSport 7 to DStv subscribers and on SuperSport Select 2 and SuperSport Select 4.